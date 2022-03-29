$1.58 EPS Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) will announce $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.78. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $9.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

KWR opened at $186.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.62. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $167.32 and a 52 week high of $276.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 371.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 8.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

