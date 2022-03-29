Contrasting Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) & City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of City shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A City 37.29% 12.77% 1.48%

Dividends

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. City pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. City pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. City is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and City’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A City $235.11 million 5.08 $88.08 million $5.67 13.97

City has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Thomasville Bancshares and City, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A City 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

City beats Thomasville Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

City Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services. The company was founded in March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

