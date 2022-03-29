Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.95% and a negative net margin of 983.92%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

