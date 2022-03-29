Lincoln National Corp Sells 760 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.23%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.35.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

