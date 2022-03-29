Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,898 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

SCZ stock opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

