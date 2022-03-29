Lincoln National Corp Acquires 2,826 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 131.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,289,000 after acquiring an additional 39,038 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 41,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $107.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.