Lincoln National Corp Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Public Storage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.62.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $383.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.75 and a 200-day moving average of $343.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $241.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.83.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

