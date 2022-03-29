The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $277.62 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.05.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

