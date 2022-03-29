Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.71.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $189.70 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.31 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.44. The firm has a market cap of $143.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

