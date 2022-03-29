Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,129,400 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the February 28th total of 5,063,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 343.5 days.

TEFOF stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

