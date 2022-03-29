Short Interest in TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Decreases By 33.5%

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TIS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS TISNF opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. TIS has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $31.33.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

