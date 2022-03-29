Renovare Environmental (RENO) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Renovare Environmental to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Renovare Environmental alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Renovare Environmental and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A Renovare Environmental Competitors 365 1246 1494 42 2.39

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 70.18%. Given Renovare Environmental’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Renovare Environmental has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Renovare Environmental and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovare Environmental -60.71% -805.20% -14.09% Renovare Environmental Competitors -4.91% -82.27% 2.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renovare Environmental and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renovare Environmental $5.88 million -$11.54 million -1.56 Renovare Environmental Competitors $497.52 million $4.70 million -12.71

Renovare Environmental’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Renovare Environmental. Renovare Environmental is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental’s competitors have a beta of 0.43, meaning that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Renovare Environmental competitors beat Renovare Environmental on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Renovare Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renovare Environmental, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Renovare Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovare Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.