Metromile (MILE) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Metromile to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Metromile alerts:

This table compares Metromile and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile $104.90 million -$216.46 million -0.45 Metromile Competitors $13.34 billion $2.84 billion -7,755.68

Metromile’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Metromile. Metromile is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Metromile has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metromile’s peers have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Metromile and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 Metromile Competitors 715 3078 2730 158 2.35

Metromile currently has a consensus target price of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 245.42%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 5.43%. Given Metromile’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile -217.82% -81.21% -52.07% Metromile Competitors 4.02% 4.51% 0.96%

Summary

Metromile peers beat Metromile on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Metromile (Get Rating)

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.