Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cyclo Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million -$14.29 million -1.22 Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors $4.41 billion $411.58 million 6.66

Cyclo Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics. Cyclo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cyclo Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors 262 1008 1281 36 2.42

Cyclo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 481.82%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 18.88%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -900.76% -117.23% -90.70% Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors -455.49% -269.80% -12.04%

Volatility and Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of -125.37, meaning that their average stock price is 12,637% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

