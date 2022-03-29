Signaturefd LLC Has $481,000 Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,983 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 383,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after buying an additional 135,323 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 111,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 33,358 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 199,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Williams Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

