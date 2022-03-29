Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in RLI by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of RLI stock opened at $109.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.83. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $275.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLI. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

RLI Profile (Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.