Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 6.4% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 497.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period.

PMAY stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

