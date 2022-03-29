Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,146,000 after buying an additional 232,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,713,000 after acquiring an additional 93,647 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,443,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 731,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,996,000 after purchasing an additional 182,654 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 4.00.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

