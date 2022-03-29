Brokerages Expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Post $1.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $8.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $337.17 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.01%.

ALG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Alamo Group stock opened at $145.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $165.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 236,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69,054 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,168,000 after buying an additional 52,051 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

