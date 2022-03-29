Brokerages Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $35,316.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $230,745. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,378,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,703,000 after buying an additional 66,026 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,922,000 after buying an additional 170,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after buying an additional 39,790 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after buying an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 280,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

CPSI opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.70. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $499.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

