Lincoln National Corp Has $1.34 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

IUSG stock opened at $106.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.61. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $89.13 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.