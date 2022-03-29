Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $254.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $226.32 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

