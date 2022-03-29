Pavion Blue Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC cut its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises about 1.8% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,647,000 after purchasing an additional 427,621 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 73.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 15,866 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Yum China by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

YUMC opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

