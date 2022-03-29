Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 711,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

CRI opened at $93.51 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Carter’s Profile (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.