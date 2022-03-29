RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 2,623 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Intel by 33.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after buying an additional 2,878,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $209.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

