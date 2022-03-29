Head-To-Head Analysis: Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) versus Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group N/A -170.85% -56.42% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A

Lucid Group has a beta of -1.15, indicating that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of -1.07, indicating that its share price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million 1,547.76 -$2.58 billion N/A N/A Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucid Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lucid Group and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 2 3 0 2.33 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lucid Group currently has a consensus price target of 33.80, suggesting a potential upside of 33.18%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.53%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Summary

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric beats Lucid Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

