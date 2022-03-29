Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Humana by 411.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Humana by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 36.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after purchasing an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 32.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 778,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,530,000 after purchasing an additional 190,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Humana by 687.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 144,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,138,000 after purchasing an additional 125,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $435.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUM shares. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.36.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

