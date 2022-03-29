Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,336,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,566,000 after acquiring an additional 416,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,890,000 after acquiring an additional 128,859 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 44,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.12, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.32.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.