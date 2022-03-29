The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 961,300 shares, a growth of 153.6% from the February 28th total of 379,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Shares of NYSE GUT opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $8.36.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
