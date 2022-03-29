Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cyxtera Technologies.
Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $4,151,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $425,955,000.
Shares of CYXT stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77.
About Cyxtera Technologies (Get Rating)
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT)
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.