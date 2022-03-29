Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXTGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CYXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $4,151,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $425,955,000.

Shares of CYXT stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77.

About Cyxtera Technologies (Get Rating)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

