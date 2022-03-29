Short Interest in Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Increases By 149.0%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a growth of 149.0% from the February 28th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.8 days.

OTCMKTS PHPYF opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Pushpay has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

