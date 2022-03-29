Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Update

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,000 shares, a growth of 159.1% from the February 28th total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 929,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 139,934 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 3,014.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 371,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 359,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 69,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter.

POTX opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Cannabis ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

