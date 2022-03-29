Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

