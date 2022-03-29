Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 45.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.02) to GBX 1,442 ($18.89) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.22.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

