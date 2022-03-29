Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 246 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $173.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.42.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,054 shares of company stock valued at $32,595,114. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

