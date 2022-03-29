Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $135.18 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

