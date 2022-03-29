Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 27,826 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 22,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 156,026 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $1,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

