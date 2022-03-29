Brokerages Anticipate Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) to announce $24.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Lab USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.99 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will report full year sales of $59.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.75 million to $60.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $227.67 million, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $257.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rocket Lab USA.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RKLB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,855,027,000. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,218,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,251,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,373,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,828,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RKLB stock opened at 7.64 on Tuesday. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of 7.51 and a 12 month high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 8.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is 11.96.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

