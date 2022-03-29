Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,132 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,678,000 after buying an additional 100,929 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,507,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after buying an additional 31,238 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $264.41 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.21 and a 52 week high of $272.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

