Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,947,000 after acquiring an additional 309,977 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after acquiring an additional 535,342 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $118.20 and a one year high of $305.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of -120.10 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.30.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.18.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

