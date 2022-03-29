Critical Contrast: 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) and ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get 36Kr alerts:

This table compares 36Kr and ServiceSource International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -60.87% -58.54% -38.22% ServiceSource International -7.52% -5.18% -2.53%

36Kr has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceSource International has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 36Kr and ServiceSource International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 ServiceSource International 0 0 0 0 N/A

36Kr presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 440.54%. Given 36Kr’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 36Kr is more favorable than ServiceSource International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 36Kr and ServiceSource International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $59.27 million 0.73 -$42.95 million ($0.74) -1.50 ServiceSource International $195.70 million 0.66 -$14.72 million ($0.14) -9.29

ServiceSource International has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. ServiceSource International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 36Kr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of ServiceSource International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of ServiceSource International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ServiceSource International beats 36Kr on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

36Kr Company Profile (Get Rating)

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc. engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A. Smerklo in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.