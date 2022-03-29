Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

IIPR opened at $203.05 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $162.81 and a one year high of $288.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 131.58%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

