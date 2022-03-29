T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $792,053,000 after buying an additional 620,087 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 109,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $126.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average of $119.13. The company has a market capitalization of $158.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

