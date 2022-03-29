Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE MPC opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

