Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 1,208 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 120.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.16.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

