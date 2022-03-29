Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 435 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 38,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI opened at $130.32 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.