Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $750,000 Stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 79,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GBAB opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

