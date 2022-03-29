Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 46,910 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,910 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14.

