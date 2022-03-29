Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $237.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.35. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $174.68 and a 12-month high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

