Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after buying an additional 1,438,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $202,855,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after buying an additional 781,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.63.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $255.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $258.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.81 and a 200 day moving average of $211.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,751. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

